Suspect’s rifle jams after attempt to shoot Edinburgh officer

A man was arrested for trying to shoot a police officer during a traffic stop.

Cops say Joshua Burton, was arrested by officers from the Edinburgh Police Department. They say he jumped out of his car after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

Prosecutors say Burton ran at the officer with an AR-style rifle. During the incident, the officer sought cover anticipating a shootout but witnessed Burton lowering the firearm to his waist after his gun jammed.

Burton is in custody at the Johnson County Jail, but charges have not yet been filed.

EPD Chief Doyne Little Jr. says he has reviewed the body camera footage and commended the officer for avoiding a life-threatening situation.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana.