Suspect facing charges in catalytic converter theft investigation

Columbus Police Department press release

A Columbus man was formally charged by the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office with several felonies as a result of a CPD Intelligence Led Policing Unit investigation after a series of catalytic converter thefts. The investigation began in December of 2023 after the Columbus Police Department received several reports of catalytic converter thefts from businesses in the community. During the course of the investigation, detectives began looking at Russell D. Neville, 59, of Columbus as a possible suspect. As the investigation continued, detectives believed that Neville was responsible for catalytic converter thefts in Johnson and Marion Counties as well.

On February 1st 2024, a traffic stop was conducted and Neville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail and remanded on the above charges as the investigation continued.

On February 7th 2024, the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office filed the following formal charges in this case:

Nine Counts of Theft (Level 6 Felonies)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

The CPD ILP Unit would like to acknowledge the following law enforcement agencies/divisions for their assistance in this investigation: Johnson County Intel Unit, Bargersville PD, CPD Patrol Division, CPD K-9 Division, Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET).

Evidence photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.