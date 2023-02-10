Suspect arrested in downtown Columbus armed robbey

An Indianapolis man is under arrest, accused of armed robbery of a Columbus area business.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the Moose Lodge at 330 Eighth Street at about 12:38 p.m. yesterday afternoon on reports of a robbery that had just happened. Witnesses said that a man robbed the lodge at gunpoint and then ran from the scene.

Moments after the robbery, police arrived and found 35-year old Robert C. Christopher running from the scene. They chased after him and took him into custody in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. He allegedly had a gun on him and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Christopher was taken to jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement, interfering with the reporting of a crime, criminal confinement, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.