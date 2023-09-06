Suspect arrested after wrong-way chase in downtown Columbus

Randall Brown. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

A Columbus man is under arrest, accused of smashing into two police vehicles this morning during an incident.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers recognized 42-year-old Randall S. Brown driving a vehicle near Columbus City Hall on Second Street at about 9:10 a.m. this morning. Knowing he is a suspect in a protective order violation case, officers tried to pull his vehicle over. But instead he turned north into a nearby alley and then onto Third Street. But police say that Brown then tried to turn around in the middle of Third Street, striking a pickup truck.

Officers boxed him in with their patrol cars and he repeatedly put his vehicle into reverse, hitting and damaging the police vehicles. After a short stand-off, Brown was taken into custody.

He is facing preliminary charges of invasion of privacy for violation of a protective order, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

