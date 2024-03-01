Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Clifty Falls park

Conservation officers say a man was shot dead at the north gate to Clifty Falls State Park Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, state officers along with Jefferson County deputies were called to the scene after several people reported the shooting at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that 47-year old Joseph R. Lane of Carrollton, Georgia, was found dead near the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers, deputies and police with the Madison Police Department arrested 33-year-old John D McElwaney of Tallapoosa, Georgia on a preliminary charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was first taken to the hospital to be checked out before going to jail.