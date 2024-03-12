Suspect accused of pointing gun at person, drug related charges

A Greensburg man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at another person and then fighting with police.

According to the Columbus Police Department, city officers and Bartholomew County deputies were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Witnesses said that 31-year-old Jesse J. Sparks had pointed the weapon and then fled the scene in a red minivan. Police found a vehicle matching that description shortly afterwards on 25th Street and pulled it over.

Police say that Sparks refused to cooperate and to get out of the vehicle. Officers attempted to grab his arms but he continued to resist and try to reach back into the vehicle. After using a Taser, police say that they were able to take Sparks into custody. A search found that Sparks was carrying a large amount of methamphetamine and cash along with a pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants.

A deputy was slightly injured during the fight and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

A search of the vehicle recovered a backpack that contained more meth, packaged as if for sale.

Police also found a small child in the back seat of the vehicle who was released to the care of a family member.

Sparks was arrested on preliminary charges including: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Neglect of a Dependent, Intimidation with a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department.