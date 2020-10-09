Sunday will be A Moment for Justice on 13th Street in Columbus

A group of CSA New Tech high school seniors are bringing back to life an event that was canceled earlier this summer by the coronavirus.

A Moment For Justice will be on Sunday and is meant to fill the same role as the annual Juneteenth Celebration. With a hashtag of The Conversation Starts Here, the event will be from 1:30 to 5 on Sunday between the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools headquarters and the United Way building on 13th Street.

It is the senior project of Sarah Burton, Erika Bates and Yalenia Gonzalez. Yalenia talks about the activities on Sunday:

Proceeds from the art raffle will go to support NAACP scholarships.

A Moment for Justice will include music, games, food vendors and information tables. There will also be a remembrance wall of people of people who have died from racial discrimination and a slideshow about women of color and discrimination they have faced.

Erika talks about how the event evolved.

Sarah talks about the reception in the community

Tracey Clark with the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is mentoring the teens in the project.