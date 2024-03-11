Sunday afternoon fire seriously damages Columbus home

A Columbus home suffered serious damages after a Sunday afternoon fire on Pearl Street.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, neighbors reported a house on fire in the 2600 block of Pearl Street at just before noon Sunday. Columbus police were first on the scene and found thick black smoke blowing across the street. Firefighters removed part of a privacy fence to reach the fire at the back of the home. A search crew found no one inside the home and firefighters made their way inside through heavy smoke and high heat. They had to remove sections of the ceiling as the fire had reached into the attic.

It took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control. A family member who lived nearby said that the residents were away from the home and their pet was staying with that family member.

Firefighters say the home was extensively damaged, both by the flames and smoke but also water damage. Damages are estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.