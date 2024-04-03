Summers chosen for Folger Outstanding Teacher Award

A Central Middle School educator is being recognized as the winner of this year’s Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award.

Mindy Summers was recognized yesterday at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting as this year’s winner.

According to the Bartholomew Consolidated School district, Summers is a language arts teacher for the seventh and eighth grades, advises the year book and speech clubs, and coaches the spell bowl and academic super bowl. She is also cited for leading professional development sessions. The district says she has a positive impact on her students’ lives, inspiring them and others to strive for personal growth and improvement.

In addition to Tuesday’s public recognition, Summer received a financial award from SIHO Insurance Services and an engraved clock from the IU Columbus Center for Teaching and Learning.

Correction: Earlier today, the winner of this year’s award was incorrect in newscasts. Taylorsville first grade teacher Jennifer Ryshavy won the award in 2022.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools.