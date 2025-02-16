Sub Zero Wind Chill Expected through End of Week

According to Bartholomew County Emergency Management sub zero wind chill is expected through the end of the week…

An arctic air mass will settle over the region through the rest of the week. Daily highs will struggle to get out of the teens with nightly lows in the single digits to near zero. Expect wind chill values to drop into the zero to -10 degree range each night, with the coldest locations across North Central Indiana.

Be sure to wear warm clothing and to take warming breaks if you work outside.