Study ranks Columbus among most desirable cities

A study by a real estate website is listing Columbus as one of the most desirable places in the U.S. to live.

The site, AgentAdvice, ranked communities by 11 metrics that their experts say contribute to the desirability of an area. Among the factors they looked at is average home size and price, number of attractions and things to do as well as average income, violent and property crime rates per 100,000 population and costs in the city. Each community was ranked on a 1-100 score.

Under their rankings, Columbus scored 59.17 out of 100 making it the seventh most desirable place in America to live. The rankings found reasonable home prices here, along with rent just below average, higher than average wages and slightly lower than average cost of living.

The study also found that Columbus has some of the lowest rates of property crime, with only 147 of those crimes per 100,000 population.

You can get more information here: https://www.agentadvice.com

Chart courtesy of agentadvice.com