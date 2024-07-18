Study: Columbus carpenters among best paid in nation

Carpenters in the Columbus area are some of the best paid in similar sized communities in the country, according to a new study.

According to Construction Coverage, a website that provides construction insurance guides, Columbus ranked 10th among the small metropolitan areas nationwide in the study. The study adjusted pay rates for the cost of living in all metropolitan areas to rank its comparisons.

The website says that carpenters in the Columbus area, earn an actual median wage of $64,510, compared to the $46,070 median wage for all workers.

Nationally, the median annual wage for carpenters was $56,350 last year, up nearly 10 percent from 2022. The site says that carpenters earn more than other construction trades, and more than the average of all occupations.

By state, Hawaii, Illinois and Wisconsin offer the highest wages for carpenters, adjusted by cost of living.

The entire study results are available here: https://constructioncoverage.com/research/best-paying-cities-for-carpenters