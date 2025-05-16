Study: Area counties make list of wealthiest in Indiana

Two area counties have made the list of the wealthiest in the state according to a recently released study.

The SmartAsset website released the results of its annual analysis of the wealthiest counties in Indiana this week. Johnson County ranked sixth on the list, while Bartholomew County came in 10th. The study ranked the counties by criteria including median income, investment income and median home value.

Johnson County had a median income of more than $87 thousands dollars, investment income of just over $33,500 and the media home value was just over $282,500 dollars. Bartholomew County had median income of $80,365, investment income of $40,578 and a median home value of $232,180.

Hamilton County made the top of the SmartAsset list, with nearly $118 thousand in income, over $63,000 in investment income and a median home value of $411,666.

You can find more information here: https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor#Indiana