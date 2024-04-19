Students planning teaching career to be honored at BCSC

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will be holding signing ceremonies, to celebrate students who are dedicating themseves to a career as educators.

Organizer say this event will honor seniors who intend to pursue a career in education, acknowledging their commitment to positively influence the lives of children.

The first Future Educator’s Day will be held on May 1st, with events at both Columbus North and Columbus East high schools. Columbus North will be recognizing nine students and fourteen from Columbus East who are future educator prospects

The event at North will be at 8:30 in the morning and at East at 10:15 a.m.