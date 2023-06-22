Student ambassadors named for Youth Development Council

The Bartholomew County Council for Youth Development is announcing the 17 students who will serve as this year’s Youth Ambassadors.

The Youth Ambassador program is designed to build leadership skills and to encourage civic engagement among youth. The criteria to become a youth ambassador is to be open to diversity, reliable, empathetic, and excited about change. The program is open to students who will be sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Last year’s ambassadors completed nearly 750 hours of community service learning and the new group plans to surpass that number, with at least 800 service learning hours. Over the course of the year, student ambassadors will participate in peer group meetings, complete a Teen Outreach Program curriculum, plan and coordinate the annual Youth Empowerment Summit, and design a unique community-wide youth service project for April 2024.

Among the students selected to be ambassadors are incoming high school seniors: Brittney Aguilar, Bo Crough, Hannah Michel, Sreepadaarchana Munjuluri and Preetham Yerragudi.

Other students selected include:

Annabelle Andrus

Adrianna Bustos

Lauren Degner

Eleanor Dickson

Sara Hobbeheydar

Eden Knight

Varshika Loganath

Brittany Mercado

Jossalin Resendiz

Emma Stephen

Emily Wart

Lakshmi Vardhan Yepuri

You can find a complete list of all the student ambassadors on our website.