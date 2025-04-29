Student accused of rape on school bus in Jennings County

A teenager in Jennings County is accused of raping another student on a school bus.

Police say back on April 16th, they were told about a 15-year-old student raping a 7-year-old student on a special needs school bus.

The 15-year-old was arrested the day after it happened and is being held at a juvenile detention center. That student has already had one court hearing and they have another one coming up this week.

The Jennings County School Corporation says they are looking into all aspects of this case including the surveillance video from the bus.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana