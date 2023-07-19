Strong winds trapped camper at Bartholomew County park

Toppled trees from recent storms totaled several vehicles and left a person trapped inside a camper in a Bartholomew County park.

The incident happened at Heflen Park on the northwestern corner of the county during storms in early July. Bartholomew County Commissioners approved an emergency expenditure from the county parks department at their meeting this week for a tree service that had to be called in to rescue the trapped person and remove the large trees that fell at the park during the storms.

Commissioner Carl Lienhoop said that it was fortunate that no one was injured, despite the entrapment. Lienhoop said that the fallen trees were live trees and not dead ash trees, which have been killed by the ash borer infestation. He also praised the county parks department for reducing the numbers of the dangerous dead ash trees.

The expenditure of $7,200 for Schuder Bros Tree Service was approved retroactively.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Parks Department