Street closing as Seymour 2nd Street work moves next week

Crews will be closing a five-block section of Second Street in Seymour next week, as work continues on a rehabilitation project there.

According to the city, the street will be closing from the east side of Bryant Avenue to the east side of Emerson Drive starting Tuesday. The work in this section is expected to take 3 to 4 weeks. The current closure at Community Drive will be reopened when this part of the project starts.

The new Seymour Fire Station 2 will maintain access during the work and you can access businesses through Maple Avenue and Elm Street.

Dave O’Mara is the contractor for the project and are moving the work from the west to the east. As work is completed they will reopen sections as they can, city officials say. The next phase of the project will be from Elm to Pine Streets.

Also, there will be flaggers in place Tuesday at Second Street and Airport Road as crews install a pipe at the intersection.