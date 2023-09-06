Stormy weather could turn severe this afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of a chance of severe weather today.
According to forecasters, a cold front is moving east across central Indiana late today and tonight. That is going to interact with the alread warm, moist and unstable air in the area and could trigger scattered thunderstorms. Some of those could be severe with strong to damaging wind gusts.
We are under a marginal risk of severe weather today with the biggest threat this afternoon and evening.