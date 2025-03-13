Storms still possible Friday night into Saturday

Forecasters now say that our area is in for a slight risk of severe storms Friday night into early Saturday as a strong system moves across the state.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, there is the potential for a fast moving line of severe storms to move across the state with the highest risk of severe weather in western Indiana. We could see some damaging winds here with gusts of up to 30 mph Friday and nearly 40 mph Saturday.

Heavy rain with up to an inch possible Saturday and localized flooding is also possible as the storm system moves through our area.

Forecasters say that there is still a great deal of uncertainty on the exact timing and severity of the storm.