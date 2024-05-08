Storms leave power outages in their wake

The wave of strong thunderstorms that swept the the area last night left power out for many area residents.

According to local power companies, as of midnight:

Bartholomew County REMC had 1451 customers without power with the largest number in the German Township area in the northwest corner, but also significant outages in Columbus and Flatrock Townships. Officials said that the outage is being caused by a transmission line issue that feeds power to the German substation. Crews were looking for a way to reroute power.

Duke Energy reported more than 3,000 customers without power in the Columbus area, 118 in Greensburg and 167 in the Shelbyville area.

Jackson County REMC reported 1,469 customers without power northwest of Freetown.