Storms Cause Thousands to Lose Power, Fair Canceled Thursday Evening

Severe Weather rolled into the area Thursday afternoon blowing in gusty 60-70MPH winds that caused thousands of local residents to lose electricity. The winds also knocked out power at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair forcing them to cancel activities for the rest of the evening.

Similar outages took place across the state due to the severe weather.

Bartholomew County REMC and Duke Energy are at work helping residents to get their power back on.

Customers of Bartholomew County REMC should report outages to their office at (800) 927-5672 or through their SmartHub app. Remember to have the service address and account number ready for quick and accurate reporting.

Duke Energy customers can report their outage by texting OUT to 57801, reporting online or by calling 800-343-3525.

The threat of severe weather continues into the holiday weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Photos Courtesy of Bartholomew County Emergency Management