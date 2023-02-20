Storm spotter training to be held in Columbus

The National Weather Service will be holding a Skywarn weather spotters class in Columbus on March 8th.

SKYWARN is a national program of trained volunteers who help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.

The Columbus class will be from 6 to 8 in the evening at the lecture hall in the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue.

The class is free.

If you have any questions, you can call the Bartholomew County Emergency Management office at 812-379-1680.