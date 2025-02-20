Storm spotter training set for next week in Jennings

Jennings County Emergency Management Agency and the county Amateur Radio Association will be hosting a storm spotter training session next week.

The National Weather Service is looking for volunteer weather watchers in several area counties to help gather information.

According to the agency, ideally each county should have a minimum of 10 observers. However, the number of volunteers in Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson counties have dropped to three or less.

The only requirements are access to the internet to file reports, owning an approved rain gauge and having an enthusiasm for reporting weather conditions.

The training will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26th at the Jennings County Public Library.

You can find a link for more information here: https://www.weather.gov/ind/spotter_talks