Stolen security camera leads to two arrests

Seymour Police Department Press Release

On May 23rd, 2024, patrol officers responded to the 100 block of E 12th St in reference to a reported theft of an outdoor security camera. The suspects were observed on surveillance video. Furthermore, night shift officers had observed and made contact with two suspicious individuals in that area the night prior—however, no thefts had yet been reported at that time. Due to the vigilance of those officers, the two suspects, Travis Grigsby and Andrea Hurley, were nevertheless identified before their crimes had even been reported.

After taking the theft report, officers soon located and detained Grigsby and Hurley on the east side of the city at which time drugs and paraphernalia were observed in plain view within the vehicle. During a subsequent search, officers recovered the stolen security camera. Officers also located Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana, scales, syringes, and a large amount of US currency.

Ultimately, Travis Grigsby, age 39 of Seymour, IN, was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine, Dealing Cocaine, Dealing a Schedule I Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule I Substance, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana, and Theft.

Andrea Hurley, age 39 of Seymour, IN, was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine, Dealing Cocaine, Dealing a Schedule I Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule I Drug, Possession of a Syringe, and Theft.

All parties herein depicted or described are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.