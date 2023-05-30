Stolen Ohio school bus stopped in Shelby County

A driver is under arrest after a stolen school bus caused chaos in Shelby and Decatur counties today, crashing into police cars and other property.

The bus was stolen in Cincinnati just after 10:00 a.m. this morning. Indiana State Police say that the real driver was outside of the bus when he saw it driven away. The owners used GPS onboard the bus to track it into Indiana where it was intercepted by police. But instead of stopping, the driver took off through state and county roads, and driving through fields on a chase that lasted several hours.

The chase ended near State Road 9 and East Shelby County Road 350S, south of Shelbyville.

No children were on the bus at the time it was stolen.

Information is not yet available about the person who was arrested.

Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.