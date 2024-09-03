Stolen flag leads to Jennings County arrest

Jennings County deputies say that they watched a North Vernon man steal a large American flag from the roundabout on U.S. 50.

According to the sheriff’s department, a deputy patrolling at about 3:37 a.m. on Saturday morning noticed a white SUV stopped in the west roundabout and then saw a passenger jump from the Jeep, take down a flagpole and stuff it into the vehicle. When the deputy pulled over the vehicle, several feet of flagpole were sticking out the driver’s side window and the flag was partially out the passenger window.

Authorities say that the passenger, Corey Tyler Covington-Ernstes admitted to taking the flag. He was arrested on theft charges and the flag was returned to its location.

Organizers of the Avenue of Flags display told police that they have had more than 20 stolen this year.

The sheriff’s department thanked those who place the flags around the city and county to honor veterans and the military.