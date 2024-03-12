Statewide tornado drill set for this morning

As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a statewide tornado drill is planned for about 10:15 a.m. this morning.

You will hear emergency sirens going off and radio broadcasts for the drill.

Emergency officials say that the drill is an opportunity for families, schools and businesses to practice severe weather emergency plans. You should make sure your family, including children, know what to do and where to go in the event of a real tornado siren.

It is suggested that during the tornado drill you practice taking your family members to a safe location for severe weather such as a basement or an interior room with no windows on the lowest level of your home. You could also practice by moving under a sturdy table or desk, and covering up with pillows, mattresses, or heavy coats.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is also a good time to go over possible evacuation routes from your home and neighborhood.