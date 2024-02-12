State warns that rabid skunks found in southern Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health is reporting that rabies has been detected in skunks in southern Indiana for the first time in 20 years.

The agency says that while skunk rabies is normally found in northern Kentucky these are the first cases since 2004. Authorities are urging you to protect yourself and your pets by making sure your animals are vaccinated, leaving stray wildlife alone, keep your pets indoors, on leashes and under your direct supervision and contacting your local animal control to remove stray animals from your neighborhood.

The rabid skunks were found in Washington and Clark counties. The agency is working to determine whether other southern Indiana counties are affected. You can can help by reporting sick or dead skunks to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife Health Program.

You can report a sick or dead skunk online at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.