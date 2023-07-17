State warns of dangerous smoke from Canadian wildfires

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring a statewide Air Quality Action Day for today due to the heavy particulates and smoke in the air from Canadian wildfires. IDEM says the particulate counts are expected to be exceptionally high throughout the state.

The particulate danger comes from microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Sensitive groups should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.

IDEM is encouraging everyone to help reduce the levels by not burning wood in fireplaces, or wood-fired burners and avoiding any unneccesary fires.