State warns of danger breathing in some areas today

You could find it hard to breathe today, with high levels of ground level ozone being possible.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, an Air Quality Action Day is in effect for parts of our area, including Jennings and Jackson counties until midnight tonight.

That means that a combination of high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ground-level ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards. High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors today.

IDEM is offering tips on how to help reduce the ground level ozone including:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, you can visit the IDEM Smog page at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch