State trooper investigating inmate’s death at Jackson County Jail

Indiana State Police press release

This evening, April 23, 2024, Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating the death of an inmate that was being held in the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana.

The initial investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives indicated that at approximately 5:15 pm this evening, jail staff responded to a holding cell to check on the inmate who has been identified as Antonio D. Fox, 35, Jackson, Mississippi. While the jail staff was speaking with him, Fox collapsed inside the cell. Jail personnel began administering life saving measures to Fox, who was the only occupant of the cell. Jackson County EMS was called and arrived on scene to provide further medical care.

Fox was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana where he was soon pronounced deceased. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department requested Indiana State Detectives respond to investigate the death of the inmate.

The investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed in Hamilton County, Ohio tomorrow. Antonio Fox’ family has been notified.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Indiana State Police Detectives have been assisted in the investigation by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.