State trooper facing charge of perjury in Shelby County case

An Indiana State Police master trooper is under arrest after false information was presented in a Shelby County court case.

The State Police say that Master Trooper Jeremy Basso has been arrested on charges of perjury and official misconduct. The charges stem from a March incident where Basso testified about a suspect who crashed into Basso’s parked police cruiser in a construction zone in 2021. The suspect had been found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

However there were allegations that Basso conveyed false information during his testimony. A special prosecutor was requested and Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel began working with State Police to investigate the accusations.

An arrest warrant was issued and served Wednesday night. Basso was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

Basso has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

File photo of Basso’s wrecked vehicle courtesy of Indiana State Police.