State Road 9 work near Bartholomew/Shelby line begins Monday

A project that will close State Road 9 north of the Bartholomew County line is now expected to begin on Monday.

According to INDOT, the highway will now close about five miles north of the Bartholomew/Shelby County line starting on April 21st as crews replace a drainage structure. The work will be going on between Shelby County Roads 750S and 800S at the Amos Ditch. The official detour takes State Road 46 to Interstate 74.

The highway is expected to be closed until mid-Mays but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Work was expected to start on the drainage structure replacement project on in March but was delayed.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution for worker safety in all work zones.