State Road 9 closing in Shelby County into April

State Road 9 will be closing north of the Bartholomew County line later this month while crews work on a drainage structure there.

According to INDOT, the highway will close about five miles north of the Bartholomew/Shelby County line starting on March 24th through mid April. The work will be going on between Shelby County Roads 750S and 800S. The official detour will follow State Road 44, Interstate 65, and State Road 252.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution for worker safety in all work zones.