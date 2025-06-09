State Road 9 closing in northern Bartholomew County

State Road 9 is set to close north of Hope staring on Wednesday.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews will be replacing a small drainage structure under the roadway, just south of the Bartholomew and Shelby county line. That will be between Bartholomew County Roads East 1200 South and County Road 800N. The official detour will take State Road 252 to Interstate 65 to U.S. 31 and then State Road 46 back to State Road 9 .

The work is expected to be finished in early July. The work schedule depends on the weather.

5 Star Company is the contractor the project which is part of a $1.7 million contract.

INDOT reminds you slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.