State Road 7 project to close Jennings County Road

A more than $5 and a half million dollar road improvement project on State Road 7 in Jennings County is set to begin tomorrow.

INDOT said that the intersection improvement project at State Road 7 at County Road 900N in northern Jennings County will be adding auxiliary lanes and improving the road’s shoulders. Starting Wednesday, State Road 7 will be reduced to one lane and County Road 900N will close for up to 100 days while the work is underway. You will see a temporary traffic signal at the intersection.

The detour will take traffic to County Roads 950 and 940N.

The work should finish by late October but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The $5.7 million dollar project also calls for turns lanes to be added to State Road 7 at Country Squire Boulevard but that work won’t be scheduled until next spring. Dave O’ Mara Contractors is the construction company for the roadwork.

INDOT asks you to slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.

INDOT is also announcing that work has been postponed on a project that would have closed State Road 11 south of Seymour starting Monday. The bridge replacement project over Grassy Fork Creek will be rescheduled.