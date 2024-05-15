State Road 7 in Jennings County to close for months for road work

State Road 7 south of Vernon will be closing for up to seven weeks, starting Monday.

According to INDOT, contractors will be replacing a small drainage structure just south of the State Road 7 and State Road 3 junction. The official detour will take traffic from State Road 3 to State Road 256 and to State Road 62.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The Paul H. Rohe Company will be the contractor for the project.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.