State Road 7 closing in Madison Wednesday

State Road 7 will be closing on Wednesday in Jefferson County while crews repair a washed out section of the roadway.

According to INDOT, the work will be going on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the highway near Hanging Rock Hill, with the work schedule dependent on the weather. Crews will be cleaning ditches and repairing damage from recent storms.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution for worker safety in all work zones.