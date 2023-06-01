State Road 7 bridge restrictions start Monday

Contractors plan to begin working on a State Road 7 bridge over Rock Creek in Jennings County starting on Monday.

According to INDOT, Dave O’Mara crews will begin working on the bridge deck overlay project which will reduce the bridge to one lane with temporary traffic signals. The bridge is between Elizabethtown and Scipio about five miles south of U.S. 31.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-July, but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

The $476,000 project was awarded to Dave O’Mara and also includes a U.S. 31 bridge in Scott County.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.