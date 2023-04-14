State Road 58 to close in Jackson County for bridge work

State Road 58 in Jackson County will be closing for up to three months while a bridge is replaced.

The work is expected to start Thursday at the bridge over Branch Runt Run, which is about 2 and a quarter miles east of State Road 258 near Spraytown. The work is expected to take up to 90 days, depending on the weather. The official detour follows State Road 258 to State Road 11 to Interstate 65.

The work is part of a $2.7 million contract that will also replace two other structures in Bartholomew and Jackson counties. Milestone Contractors are doing the work.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.