State Road 58 to close for three months for bridge work

Crews will be closing State Road 58 in Jackson County for three months starting next week to replace the superstructure of a bridge.

According to INDOT, the work will start Monday on the bridge over Runt Run. That is less than a mile east of State Road 258, near Jackson County Road 375W.

The highway is expected to reopen in late September. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

A detour will traffict from State Road 258 to State Road 11 and Interstate 65.

Milestone will be the contractors for the project.

INDOT says that a project that has already closed State Road 58 at Branch Runt Run is expected to reopen by the end of the week. The bridge replacement project started in April.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.