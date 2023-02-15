State Road 58 to close for road work in March

You will see a closure on State Road 58 in Bartholomew County starting next month and lasting about a month.

Bartholomew County officials say that that INDOT will be closing the highway over an unnamed tributary of East Fork White River, about two miles west of Interstate 65 between County Roads 400W and 500W for the replacement of a small structure.

The work is scheduled to start at about 7 a.m. on March 13th. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Authorities suggest that you avoid the area if you can.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.