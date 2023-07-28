State Road 58 to be resurfaced in Bartholomew, Jackson counties

State Road 58 will be under restrictions next week as crews work to upgrade the road surface in Bartholomew and Jackson counties.

According to INDOT, state maintenance crews will be chip-sealing the highway starting on Tuesday with the road work going on about half a mile west of Interstate 65 to State Road 135 near Freetown. During the work, the highway will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. in the morning to 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday through Thursday. Access will be maintained for local residents.

Chip seal work typically lasts three to four days per location depending upon weather.

During chip-sealing operations, pavement is coated with liquid asphalt to seals cracks and provide waterproof protection. Once the asphalt is laid down, loose stone is applied. After the surface cures, crews will fog seal the surface and apply pavement markings.