State Road 58 closing in Jackson County through April

State Road 58 will be closing in Jackson County soon as crews replace a drainage structure near Freetown.

According to INDOT, contractors will begin work on the project between State Road 135 and County Road 575 West starting on March 17th. The work is expected to close the highway through late April. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Signs will be placed in the area prior to the start of construction. The official detour route takes State Road 135 to U.S. 50 and then to State Road 446.

The work is part of a $1.3 million contract awarded to Force Construction.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution in all work zones.