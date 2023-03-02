State Road 58 closing for road work next week

INDOT says that State Road 58 will be closing next week while crews work to replace a small structure, west of Interstate 65.

The work is scheduled to start Monday at the structure, about two miles west of the interstate and to last until late April. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

A detour will take traffic from State Road 58, to State Road 258 to State Road 11 to Interstate 65.

The work is being done by Milestone Contractors as part of a $2.7 million contract that also includes bridge superstructure replacements on State Road 58 near Spraytown in Jackson County.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in all work zones.