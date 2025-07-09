State Road 46 lanes closing starting Thursday

You will see lanes closing later this week on State Road 46, west of Greensburg in Decatur County.

According to INDOT, alternating lanes will be closing on the highway between Decatur County Road 450W and North Broadway Street starting on Thursday while three projects are ongoing. That will include work on a box culvert, a culvert pipe and installing a pipe liner.

The work is expected to be going on through the end of October. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be extra alert to worker safety in all work zones.