State Road 46 culvert work to restrict lanes in Brown County

You will see traffic restriction on State Road 46 through Brown County starting in early June and lasting through August.

According to INDOT, contractors will be replacing two culverts on the highway between State Road 135 and Mount Liberty Road. That is about three miles east of Nashville. Crews will first replace a culvert near Old State Road 46, and then a culvert to the west, near State Road 135.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place during the project.

The work is expected to start June 2nd and last until late August. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

E&B Paving is the contractor for the project.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.