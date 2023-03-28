State Road 46 closing in Greensburg for bridge work

State Road 46 in Decatur County will be closing next week for about six months as crews work to replace a bridge over Sand Creek.

According to INDOT, crews will be replacing the bridge between Base Road and County Road 200E in Greensburg starting on Monday. Access will be maintained to local businesses. The state detour will take traffic from State Road 3, to Interstate 74 to State Road 229.

The work is expected to last through September but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.