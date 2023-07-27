State Road 46 and Interstate 65 restricted as bridge work wraps up

You will see lane and ramp closures starting today as crews wrap up their improvements to the arch bridge at Interstate 65.

According to INDOT, contractors will begin removing the temporary structures underneath the bridge at State Road 46 . Starting at 8:30 a.m. this morning, crews will close the left lanes of State Road 46 and the ramps. The work will be going on until 4:30 p.m. today, Friday and Monday.

After the structures are removed, the highway will be restored to its normal configuration. However there will be restrictions in place overnights as pavement markings are replaced. That work will be going on around the exit on Interstate 65 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday according to INDOT.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.

Photo courtesy of INDOT